Pence to visit South Carolina Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Vice President Mike Pence will make stops in South Carolina, including a campaign event in Charleston, on Tuesday.
Pence and his wife, Karen, will travel to Columbia to meet with Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife, Peggy, on the state’s ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. That meeting is set to take place at the University of South Carolina.
After that meeting, Pence is expected to host a discussion about safely reopening schools.
Later in the day, Pence and his wife will travel to Charleston where he will deliver remarks at a campaign event for Rep. Nancy Mace, who is running against First District Congressman Joe Cunningham in November.
Pence last visited the Charleston area in February. During that visit, he spoke with cadets at The Citadel and praised the military for their sacrifices and mentioned The Citadel’s role in helping shape military heroes.
He was also the guest of honor at the 9th annual Patriot Dinner where he received the Nathan Hale Patriot Award. The Patriot Dinner honors a national, state, or local official who embodies the selfless leadership of Nathan Hale. Hale was an American soldier and spy for the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. He was captured by the British and executed on Sept. 22, 1776 at age 21. Hale is remembered for his famous quote, “My only regret is that I have but one life to give for my country.”
Officials with the Mace campaign have not released details on where the campaign event will take place.
