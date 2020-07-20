Roper St. Francis nurses collecting iPads for patients to connect with families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper. St. Francis has a no visitation policy to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
A group of night nurses at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in West Ashley are seeking iPad donations for patients so they can video chat with their families at the hospital.
Nurses Beverly Coen, Natilie Dubois and Charge Response Nurse Andrew Wilde say they want to make things better for their patients. They are working with coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit.
"For me though I see loneliness." Coen said. "These patients are isolated in a room, they are told not to get out of bed, or they can't get out of the bed. They're completely alone in a room with the exception of when we come and go from these rooms."
They plan to name the initiative Hugh Pads in honor of Hugh O’Neill, a longtime member of the Charleston area food and beverage community who recently died following a battle with COVID-19. He was the general manager at Cantina 76 in Mount Pleasant.
Dubois says as nurses they are providing updates to families, but struggle with finding extra time to talk on the phone while caring for patients.
"It can also can offer a bit of closure for families, you know, it's tragic enough to lose a loved one, but to lose a loved one and to feel like you just have no closure that is just an awful thing to have to live with for the rest of your life," Dubois said.
Roper Hospital officials say as of Monday, they are caring for 125 coronavirus patients in-house across their four area hospitals. They say 121 coronavirus patients are using home health care services.
Wilde says he has taken phone calls from from families who have left voicemails on ICU patient phones.
"They were asking us could we play the voicemails for them and I just feel like we absolutely could, but it was just such a disconnect that I wanted to advocate for my patients, but also my family members," Wilde said.
That's why they want iPads in the rooms so families can talk with patients real-time.
"If they're not able to respond, but at least you know they can hear their voice and their families praying and thinking about them," Wilde said.
The nurses were initially looking to get 11 iPad donations so each COVID-19 patient in the ICU could have one to use. With the donation interest in the community they are now looking to provide iPads in rooms of other COVID and non-COVID patients who don't have a way to connect with their families during their hospital stay.
“As nurses we you know we tend to want to make things better... and this is something that we can make better and we can do this better,” Coen said.
The nurses say they are also accepting iPhone donations. They say some families don't have the capability of video chatting and they are looking to allow family members who are not at the hospital to use the devices as well to connect with their loved ones.
If you'd like to donate, the following are drop off locations for iPads or iPhones:
- Moes Crosstown Tavern, 714 Rutledge Ave, Charleston
- The Celtic Knot Pub, 208 E 5th N St, Summerville,
- Security Desk at Roper Hospitals
