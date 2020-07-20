Solicitor’s office releases statement on juvenile prosecutions following arrest of teens in Charleston murder

The family court may waive jurisdiction to general sessions court for a child of any age who is charged with Murder. It is my duty to determine if the State should seek a waiver from the family court. If I elect to request such a waiver, the next step in the process is a pre-waiver evaluation that is conducted by the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ). The evaluation would provide a social history of the child as well as a psychological evaluation. The report would likely draw conclusions regarding the sophistication and maturity of the child along with the likelihood of reasonable rehabilitation; adequate protection of the public; and procedures, services, and facilities currently available through DJJ which could benefit the child.