Summerville could see former Dorchester Club reopen

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville’s Planning Commission is holding a public hearing Monday that could pave the way to bring back the old Dorchester Club.
That’s off of Golf Road, just before the intersection of Old Golf Road.
The new owners of this approximately 0.88 acres of land, Melissa & Clinton Avery, want to reopen the old Dorchester Club and re-do the swimming pool, club house, and tennis courts that currently need repairs.
For them to do so, the town requires some rezoning to make sure the new outdoor recreation facility is far enough away from all houses, as this is in a neighborhood, and all adjacent lots. The town says there has to be at least a 100-foot buffer.
The town says this property on Golf Road is included in the Town’s “Village District” and is identified in the 2009-2011 Comprehensive Plan and Update as well as on the accompanying Future Land Use Map, which is intended to “preserve residential land uses while promoting the enhancement of residential community character.”
The town of Summerville says the outdoor recreational facility would have to operate either as a public entity or a non-profit.
The property owners say the new outdoor recreational facility would be open to the public, not just the surrounding neighborhood.
The town of Summerville requires all projects shall be subject to Design Review by the Design Review Board.
The public has until 2:30 p.m. Monday to submit comment on this by emailing them to planning@summervillesc.gov. You can also send an email to that address by 2:30 p.m. to register to speak over the phone at Monday’s meeting.
The meeting is at 4 p.m. and will be live streamed on the Summerville town website, http://www.summervillesc.gov/.
