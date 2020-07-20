Teachers gathered for distant protest, urging CCSD to continue virtual learning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Teachers and community members are urging Charleston County school board members to continue distance learning.
A group of them gathered outside of the school district building as a way to protest.
The socially-distant event was split into a group of teachers outside of the building, while others drove by in cars with signs on their windows. They said that the safety of children, teachers, and staff members should come first.
Sydney Van Bulck is a Head Start child development teacher at Goodwin Elementary School. She says she feels like the school board is listening to them and answering questions.
She just wants safety to be a top priority.
"If the numbers stay where they are then we need start virtually unfortunately," Van Bulck said. "I do think it would be better than what we were dealing with in the spring because teachers have had time to figure it out, we have a road map to go by now."
During Monday’s school board meeting, the board decided to move forward with a proposal that would allow parents an option between in-person or virtual learning.
The board is set to meet on Monday July 27 to hold its final vote on the plan.
