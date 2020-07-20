Walmart to bring 1,000 new jobs to Dorchester County with new distribution center

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Walmart confirmed Monday it will build a $220 million distribution center in Dorchester County near Ridgeville.
The new center will create more than 1,000 local full-time jobs, the company said.
“Walmart has proven to be an exemplary partner that is committed to South Carolina and our citizens,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We couldn’t be prouder that such an important and successful company has decided to invest in our people and create even more jobs for hardworking South Carolinians. We look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership and seeing all that it will mean to both Walmart and our state in the future.”
Once completed, the new storage and cross-dock facility will span nearly 3 million square feet, according to a release from the company. This direct import distribution center will supply several regional distribution centers supporting approximately 850 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across South Carolina and beyond.
“At a time when job creation is so vital, and- more than ever- our customers are relying on Walmart for the essentials they need during this unprecedented time, we are excited about the impact this new facility will have on the regional economy and how it will help us better serve customers across the Southeast,” said Greg Smith, Executive Vice President of Supply Chain for Walmart. “We found a great partner in the state of South Carolina and we’re grateful for the support we received from Dorchester County, the South Carolina Ports Authority, the Department of Commerce and so many others who helped make this project a reality.”
Once fully operational, the new distribution center is expected to increase local port volumes approximately five percent.
“Walmart is the recognized leader in supply chain innovation and performance,” S.C. Ports Authority President and CEO Jim Newsome said. “Having this world-class company choose our market for their distribution center is the ultimate vote of confidence in S.C. Ports and in South Carolina. Walmart’s investment will create jobs for South Carolinians and boost cargo volumes at the Port of Charleston. We are experts at moving goods just-in-time for global companies. We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to further their growth and impact for years to come.”
The company expects the new facility to take approximately 14 months to build.
