Woman shot following argument at parking lot in North Charleston
July 20, 2020 at 10:34 PM EDT - Updated July 20 at 10:36 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot at a parking lot in North Charleston Monday night.

The investigation began when officers responded to a hospital for a 27-year-old woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to investigators, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a business on 8440 Dorchester Rd. following an argument with another woman.

Police are searching for the woman and continuing the investigation.

