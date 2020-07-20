Woman shot following argument at parking lot in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a woman was shot at a parking lot in North Charleston Monday night.
The investigation began when officers responded to a hospital for a 27-year-old woman who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.
According to investigators, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a business on 8440 Dorchester Rd. following an argument with another woman.
Police are searching for the woman and continuing the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.