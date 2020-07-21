Authorities increasing presence of state agents, deputies in Charleston in effort to reduce crime

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have announced that they are increasing the presence of deputies and state agents in the Charleston area in an effort to reduce crime on the peninsula.
On Tuesday afternoon, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds and Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon said their agencies along with SLED are teaming up in the effort to not only reduce crime but to reduce fear of crime throughout the community.
Last week, Charleston police arrested 15-year-old and 16-year-old boys accused of killing a man, Tom DiLorenzo, who was walking with his wife in the downtown area.
Starting this Thursday, officials with the Charleston Police Department said there will be an increased presence of deputies and state agents in the Charleston area.
“As part of this effort, CPD has assigned a second commander to the night shift, activated the SWAT team for proactive interdiction patrol and combined several special units within the department to form supplemental patrol squads that will assist the patrol division throughout the community,” Charleston police officials said in a statement. “This includes officers assigned to the Community Oriented Policing Unit, Traffic Unit, Narcotics and Vice.”
According to police, citizens should expect to see outdoor roll calls being held throughout the city, an increased presence of police equipment deployed for community awareness, pop-up CPD events and traffic checkpoints.
“Additionally, residents are reminded to secure their firearms, as guns stolen from vehicles are often used during the commission of violent crimes,” police said.”So far this year, 77 firearms have been reported stolen from vehicles, 41 of which have been removed from unlocked vehicles.”
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said, “We are committed to the community to do everything possible to make our city safe from crime, violence and victimization.”
Citizens are encouraged to continue to report suspicious and criminal activity, engage with officers and voice issues to the department.
“Please call 843-743-7200 to speak with an on-duty officer or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 843 554 1111,” police said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.