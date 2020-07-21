Clemson’s Skalski, Kendrick on award watch lists from Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clemson LB James Skalski and DB Derrion Kendrick were each placed on watch lists for postseason college football awards on Monday. Skalski is one of 51 players on the Butkus Award watch list for best linebacker in the country while Kendrick is on the Thorpe Award list for best defensive back in the country.
It’s the 2nd watch list for Skalski who was also on the Bednarik Award list last week. He’s the Tigers leading returning tackler after finishing 2nd on the team last season with 105 tackles along with 7.5 tackles for a loss and 4.5 sacks.
Kendrick had 2 interceptions last season including 1 that was returned for a touchdown. He also had 51 tackles and 6 pass breakups in 2019.
