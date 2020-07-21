Colleton County School Board to discuss new school start date, options for virtual learning

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School Board will meet to discuss their virtual plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
The board may also approve a new draft calendar that would move the start of the school year to Sept. 8.
During the last school board meeting, board members voted to start the new school year virtually.
A day later, Gov. Henry McMaster made an announcement that school districts statewide must give parents the option to send their children to school for five-day in-person learning this fall.
Sean Gruber, the coordinator of communications for the Colleton County School District, says they are planning on moving forward with their virtual learning plan.
The school district also asked the state for an extension in submitting their reopening plans.
“Our virtual learning plan was approved by the board, so the assumption that we have is that there is not going to be in changes in that,”Gruber said. “We did ask for an extension, the reason for that is because the school plans require dates and we are discussing changing the calendar [at tonight’s board meeting].”
The recommendation was made by the school district's re-entry task force in an effort to give teachers more time to train for the virtual learning.
The school board meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be live streamed. Members of the public can watch the live stream on the Colleton County School District Youtube Channel.
