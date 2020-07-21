Deputies investigating after shooting leaves house, vehicle damaged in Awendaw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating after a shooting in Awendaw damaged a home and a vehicle Tuesday night.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Gadsdenville Road.
There were no reported injuries, and the shooter fled the scene.
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.
