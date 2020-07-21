FIRST ALERT: Dangerous heat continues Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather Team warns that people should take precautions this week for potentially dangerous heat and humidity.
The team declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day because the heat index for some portions of the Lowcountry could reach between 105 and 110 degrees in some areas.
You should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911.
