FIRST ALERT: Heat index near 105 the rest of the work week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The temperatures will continue to feel oppressively hot- in the low 100s each afternoon so continue to take breaks indoors and drink more water than usual. The weather pattern will continue to remain quiet thanks to high pressure continuing to stay in place. The chance for rain will remain low tomorrow and Thursday with an isolated storm or two possible each afternoon. Highs should peak near 95 degrees during this time until more clouds and rain cool temps off by the end of the work week and into the weekend. An upper level trough will help increase the chance for scattered activity Friday and Saturday. A couple of storms could be strong so continue to stay weather aware through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will start off in the upper 70s each morning.