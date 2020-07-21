FIRST ALERT: More heat, more humidity, not much rain!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather Team has issued another First Alert Weather Today due to the oppressive heat expected once again this afternoon. We expect another sunny, hot and humid day with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values between 102-108° this afternoon. Make sure you stay hydrated! There will be a slight chance of rain over the next few days with an increasing rain chance Friday and this weekend. With a better chance of rain around by the weekend, this will help to bring down the temperatures a few degrees. Stay cool!