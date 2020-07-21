Forecasters watching 2 areas for possible tropical development

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Weather Center is monitoring two areas that could develop into tropical depressions or tropical storms over the next few days.
The one closest to the U.S. mainland, a tropical wave, is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over western Cuba, the northwestern Bahamas and southern Florida.
Gradual development is possible as the storm moves west-northwest over the next few days, though the chances of development remain relatively low. Forecasters say there is only a 30 percent chance the wave will develop over the next 48 hours and only a 40 percent chance it will develop within the next five days.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh says Air Force Hurricane Hunters may investigate the area later on Tuesday.
But showers and thunderstorms have become better organized in the second area, a low pressure system located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles.
Environmental conditions could help that system develop into a tropical depression within the next day or so, but less favorable conditions sould limit additional development.
Forecasters say there is a 60 percent chance of development over the next two to five days.
The next two storm names would be Gonzalo and Hanna, though it's not clear whether either of the two areas being monitored will actually become a named storm.
