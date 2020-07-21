‘I always will love him’: Father speaks about 14-year-old son killed in west Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Jamarcus Sibley is currently preparing to bury his firstborn son, Ferrell Bradley.
Bradley, a 14-year-old, was shot and killed outside of a gas station in west Charlotte last week.
The incident happened last Thursday around 5:30 p.m. outside of the Murphy USA convenience store on Ashley Road, near Wilkinson Boulevard.
Sibley spoke to WBTV in an interview Monday night, explaining that he’s still in shock about what happened.
“Still in disbelief. Reality didn’t sink in. It’s just no way possible that it could be Ferrell.” said Sibley. “I just can’t imagine what he went through. It’s almost hard to believe.”
He said that while he raised Ferrell until he was 10 years old, the boy had lived with his mother for the past four years. Sibley said he was not aware of his son ever being involved in trouble.
“We still have no real reason why this happened to him or what was the motives or anything, just completely in the dark for me,” Sibley said.
Officers were quick to make arrests in the deadly shooting.
Both 29-year-old Jamall Rashaun Hallman and 26-year-old Swade Vidal Patterson have been charged in connection to the killing of the 14-year-old boy.
Sibley said he doesn’t know either of the men, and doesn’t know why they’d harm his boy.
“For someone to be 29, 26 years old to do that to him, just really makes no sense to me. I really need to get to the bottom of it and understand what was the motives behind it,” said Sibley.
While detectives continue to investigate Ferrell Bradley’s killing, Sibley will continue to mourn.
“I always will love him. I’m sorry I couldn’t be there to protect him. He’s amazing. He’s one of a kind. His spirit will live on forever,” said Sibley.
The father said a vigil for Bradley is going to be held Wednesday night and the family is planning to hold his funeral this coming Saturday.
