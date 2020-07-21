James Island leaders to consider allowing new car wash

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A new car wash could be coming to James Island after the town’s Board of Zoning Appeals hears the proposal.
The Time to Shine car wash is being proposed off of Folly Road just past the intersection of Fort Johnson Road. Right now there are two homes on the properties.
Time to Shine’s representative is asking the board for a “special exemption.”
The business says they are compatible with other things around that area which include a gas station and convenience store, and two vehicle repair shops, but there is one house on the east side of the property. To help with that, Time to Shine’s representative states they will be installing a 6-foot fence with plants between the fence and the neighboring residential lots.
If approved, this would be a fourth car wash on James Island.
According to town officials, this is the first step in the process. If the BZA does not approve a special exception for this site as requested by the developer, the project cannot move forward. If the BZA approves the special exception, however, the project would then have to go through Full Site Plan Review, Stormwater Plan Review, and the Building Permitting process.
But the last time a car wash was being considered a couple of years ago, it was met with pushback from the community because of the potential environment impacts. According to proposal submitted, the owner of the car wash is working with a certified arborist to preserve grand trees on the property along with all other significant trees where possible.
Time to Shine also stated in their letter of intent an “8-foot activity path will be installed along Folly Road to provide a start to the new Folly road pedestrian corridor improvements.”
Click here for more information or to leave a public comment.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
