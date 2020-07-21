Man arrested after shooting leaves house, vehicle damaged in Awendaw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say one man faces charges in connection with a shooting in Awendaw damaged a home and a vehicle Tuesday night.
Anthony Taylor is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, Capt. Roger Antonio said.
Deputies responded to the Gadsdenville Road area at approximately 6:20 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a disturbance, an incident report states.
A victim called 911 to report that the suspect, later identified as Taylor, hit her in the face, broke her vehicle windshield and had begun shooting at her, the report states.
Deputies say when they arrived arrived, the shooter had already left the scene in a dark blue Chevrolet Suburban.
The report states deputies spoke to a man who had a small cut above his right eye and a large cut on the back of his head, but he refused EMS. The man told deputies he got into a scuffle with another man over a woman. He later told deputies he was inside the home during the incident but did hear several gunshots.
Deputies recovered nine .40 caliber shell casings in front of the home in the roadway, the report states.
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.
According to jail records, Taylor also faces charges from Mount Pleasant Police of assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of a a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.
He was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
