Man shot to death at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police say a man was shot to death Monday night at an apartment complex in north Columbia.
It happened shortly before midnight at the Gable Oaks Apartments on Colleton Street, the Columbia Police Department confirmed. Those apartments are off North Main Street near Fairfield Road.
Officers said a 23-year-old man died in the shooting. He has not been identified.
Investigators did not say what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
This apartment complex was the scene of another deadly shooting just one week ago.
Leona Toatley, 29, was charged with murder in the deadly shooting a man on July 14. Police say Toatley and the victim, Kornell Willis, knew each other.
Investigators have not connected the two crimes in any way.
