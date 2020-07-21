CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have reported 1,870 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 additional deaths in South Carolina.
Today’s update brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in the state to 73,101, and those who have died to 1,203, according to DHEC. So far, there has been a total of 236 probable cases and 18 probable deaths, the state health agency reported.
As of yesterday, a total of 648,663 tests have been conducted in the state. The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 8,490 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 22%.
The latest recovery data provided by DHEC shows 87% of 31,106 individuals, who the department has onset data on, have recovered from COVID-19 while 13% remain ill.
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties.
The following are the deaths reported on Tuesday by DHEC.
The number of new cases reported on Tuesday, July 21 by county are listed below:
Abbeville (5), Aiken (10), Allendale (5), Anderson (64), Bamberg (10), Barnwell (8), Beaufort (61), Berkeley (61), Calhoun (5), Charleston (163), Cherokee (14), Chester (11), Chesterfield (16), Clarendon (14), Colleton (20), Darlington (38), Dillon (14), Dorchester (53), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (18), Florence (67), Georgetown (37), Greenville (147), Greenwood (31), Hampton (25), Horry (181), Jasper (22), Kershaw (33), Lancaster (22), Laurens (21), Lee (6), Lexington (110), Marion (13), Marlboro (7), McCormick (4), Newberry (13), Oconee (7), Orangeburg (40), Pickens (39), Richland (193), Saluda (10), Spartanburg (55), Sumter (93), Union (19), Williamsburg (6), York (74)
DHEC released the following information on specific cases.
A confirmed case is an individual who had a confirmatory viral test performed by way of a throat or nose swab and that specimen tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive viral test, also called a PCR test or molecular test, alone is enough to classify a confirmed case.
- A probable case is an individual who has not had a confirmatory viral test performed but has: epidemiologic evidence and clinical evidence of infection, or a positive antibody blood test and either epidemiologic evidence or clinical evidence. (A positive antibody test alone is currently not a reliable method for diagnosing a COVID-19 infection.)
- A confirmed death is someone whose death is related to COVID-19 and who tested positive with a confirmatory viral test for COVID-19.
- A probable death is an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death but did not undergo confirmatory viral testing.
State health officials say evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious.
“This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else,” DHEC officials said.
Recommended steps that the public can take include:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
