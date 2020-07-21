Oceanside’s Darren Kraft wins Home Run Derby at Shipyard Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Oceanside Collegiate senior Darren Kraft hit 13 home runs in the 1st round and would go on to win the 2020 Home Run Derby at Shipyard Park in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.
The event, put on by Southern Sports Central, saw kids from 7 different high schools in the Lowcountry competing for the title.
Early on, Berkeley’s Jed Hutson looked like the player to beat after he blasted 16 homers in the 1st round to take the early lead. He would be joined in the 2nd round by Kraft, West Ashley’s Vonnu Elias and Oceanside’s Gray Sobel who defeated Wando’s Connor Cino and Bishop England’s William Anderson in a tiebreaker after round 1.
From there, Sobel would upset Hutson, who admitted afterwards he was tired out after the first round, to advance to the finals.
Kraft would eliminate Elias in his semifinal to set up an all Oceanside final.
In the finals, after Sobel, who’s heading to play ball at The Citadel, was only able to hit 1 homer in his turn, Hutson took to the plate. With his father pitching to him he would take the first pitch he saw over the left field wall to tie the contest. A few pitches later he launched another to take the title.
Kraft is heading to Erskine in the fall where he’ll be playing baseball.
