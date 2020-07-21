Police investigating after man and dog stabbed in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a man and a dog were stabbed in Summerville.
The investigation began on Monday when officers responded to a home on Winter Drive where the homeowner said the suspect had fled after stabbing his dog and a man inside the house.
The officer said the victim was visibly suffering from an injury near his collar bone, and lacerations to an arm and his stomach.
The victim told investigators that he heard a commotion in the home, and as he walked toward the living room he was stabbed several times by the suspect, identified as Johnny Byrd in the police report.
Responding officers said they located blood in the living room going to the master bedroom where the injured dog was located on the bed.
Police are continuing the investigation.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.