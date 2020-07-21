Standoff ends in man’s arrest for sex trafficking, connection to missing Columbia juvenile

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man faces numerous charges after a standoff with police early Monday morning led deputies to discover a missing juvenile in his home.
This is the second time this year that Daniel Korbin Sterling Thomas, 19, has faced charges in relation to a missing juvenile. But this time, his charges are far more serious.
Deputies say they went to Thomas’ house on Seton Hall Drive around 3:30 am. Monday looking for a missing child. That’s in a subdivision off North Brickyard Road near HardScrabble Road.
After a standoff, Thomas gave himself up to deputies and was taken into custody.
Deputies said they then searched the house and found the missing juvenile.
Thomas faces charges of sex trafficking, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor 11-14 years old, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
He’s being held without bond at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said more arrests may be coming in this case.
