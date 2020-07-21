Tidelands Health opens additional clinic to assess, test people with COVID-19 symptoms

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health opened a temporary clinic on Monday so it can test people who have coronavirus symptoms.
The clinic is located at Waccamaw Medical Park South in Murrells Inlet and will operate five days a week. The visits will include an assessment by a physician and are for people who have COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, loss of taste or smell and other symptoms.
This will be the third testing clinic designed specifically for those who have symptoms. The other two clinics are located at Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common and Tidelands Health Family Medicine in Georgetown.
"With the virus spreading rapidly in our community, the number of individuals showing symptoms of COVID-19 has increased dramatically," said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer of Tidelands Health. "This additional assessment clinic will help meet the demand as we battle COVID-19 on multiple fronts."
Director of Primary Health at Tidelands Health, Nate Black, said based on the CDC list of COVID symptoms, Tidelands Health has been seeing a number of people with illnesses consistent with the virus.
“I’d say if it’s on the list of symptoms right now, we’re seeing patients come in with it,“ Black said. “We’re still seeing a wide range of symptoms such as fever, nausea vomiting and shortness of breath.”
Black said having the third assessment location will help ensure people exhibiting those with symptoms receive medical care, especially if they live closer to the Murrells Inlet area. He feels having the hospitals provide additional testing services for all residents during this pandemic, can ease some fears and help slow the spread, one test, one clinic, one patient, at a time.
“Whether it’s at an asymptomatic clinic or one of the free community events that we’re doing,” Black said. “Definitely lifts us all up to a new level.”
An appointment for the assessment clinic is required, and normal physician office visit fees will apply. To make an appointment you should contact your Tidelands Health primary care physician or call the Tidelands Health COVID-19 Nurse Line at 843-652-8800, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Anyone not showing symptoms for COVID-19 and are looking to get tested may attend a free community drive-through testing event with Tidelands Health. People not showing symptoms for COVID-19 will not be seen at the assessment clinics.
