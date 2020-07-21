Vice President Pence, second lady to visit Charleston Tuesday afternoon

“We believe that responsible plans can be developed, like you’ve seen developed here at the local level and at the state level, that will protect our students protect faculty protect the community and protect the most vulnerable,” he said. “And so I just my pledge to every parent is we’re going to continue to work our hearts out to make sure that the guidance is there. The resources are there. But we really do believe that is possible to safely reopen our schools. We think that’s in the interest of our kids we think it’s in the interest of working families. And it’s in the interest of America.”