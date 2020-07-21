Vice President Pence, second lady to visit Charleston Tuesday afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, will visit Charleston, their second South Carolina stop, for a campaign event Tuesday afternoon.
Air Force Two is expected to arrive at Joint Base Charleston at approximately 3:45 p.m. Mobile users can click here to watch the plane arrive.
From there, second lady Karen Pence will visit military spouse and veteran-owned Grey Ghost Bakery. Her visit will consist of a tour of the bakery, a sampling of baked goods, and a discussion with a local Small Business Administration representative about how the bakery started with the help of SBA programming. She is expected to arrive around 4:10 p.m.
The vice president is scheduled to deliver remarks at a 5 p.m. campaign event for Rep. Nancy Mace, who is running for the First U.S. Congressional District seat. That campaign event will take place at The Citadel.
Though authorities have not released specific road closures, drivers should expect delays in the area between the airport and The Citadel Tuesday afternoon while the Pences travel from Joint Base Charleston to downtown.
Their visit to Charleston follows a meeting in Columbia with Gov. Henry McMaster and education leaders on opening schools safely amid the pandemic.
Pence praised McMaster’s leadership in reopening the state’s economy as well as his plan to reopen schools this fall.
“I think the American people and people across the state realize that when it comes to a choice between dealing with the pandemic or opening up America it’s not an either-or. We can do both,” Pence said.
The vice president said he believes we can safely reopen schools and reassured parents and teachers who fear COVID-19.
“We believe that responsible plans can be developed, like you’ve seen developed here at the local level and at the state level, that will protect our students protect faculty protect the community and protect the most vulnerable,” he said. “And so I just my pledge to every parent is we’re going to continue to work our hearts out to make sure that the guidance is there. The resources are there. But we really do believe that is possible to safely reopen our schools. We think that’s in the interest of our kids we think it’s in the interest of working families. And it’s in the interest of America.”
Pence last visited the Charleston area in February. During that visit, he spoke with cadets at The Citadel and was guest of honor at the 9th annual Patriot Dinner where he received the Nathan Hale Patriot Award.
Mace is hoping to unseat Congressman Joe Cunningham in November.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.