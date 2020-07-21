Vice president, second lady to visit Columbia, Charleston Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence will make a stop in Charleston Tuesday as part of a visit to the Palmetto State.
The Pences will first travel to Columbia to meet with Gov. Henry McMaster and his wife, Peggy, on the state’s ongoing efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. That meeting is set to take place at the University of South Carolina.
Pence heads the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
After that meeting, he is expected to host a discussion about safely reopening schools.
The Pences are then expected to arrive at Joint Base Charleston at approximately 3:45 p.m.
While in Charleston, Karen Pence will visit military spouse and veteran owned Grey Ghost Bakery. The visit will consist of a tour of the bakery, a sampling of baked goods, and a discussion with a local Small Business Administration representative about how the bakery started with the help of SBA programming. She is expected to arrive around 4:10 p.m.
The vice president is scheduled to deliver remarks at a 5 p.m. campaign event for Rep. Nancy Mace, who is running for the First U.S. Congressional District seat. That campaign event will take place at The Citadel.
Pence last visited the Charleston area in February. During that visit, he spoke with cadets at The Citadel and was guest of honor at the 9th annual Patriot Dinner where he received the Nathan Hale Patriot Award.
Officials with the Mace campaign have not released details on where the campaign event will take place.
