Casting agency warns of scam involving Netflix show ‘Outer Banks’

Casting agency warns of scam involving Netflix show ‘Outer Banks’
The casting agency who assisted the Netflix program “Outer Banks” during its first season said it learned of a scam targeting people who hope to be cast for the program’s second season. (Source: Pexels, File)
By Patrick Phillips | July 22, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT - Updated July 22 at 5:16 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The casting agency who assisted the Netflix program “Outer Banks” during its first season said it learned of a scam targeting people who hope to be cast for the program’s second season.

TW Cast & Recruit spokesperson Taylor Woodell said Netflix has been notified about the alleged casting call scam.

TW Cast & Recruit served as casting agents for the program's first season and Woodell said it is likely TW Cast & Recruit would continue in that role for the show's second season.

However, as of Wednesday, Netflix has not confirmed if a second season will be produced.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.