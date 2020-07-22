Charleston police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl who ran away.
Police are looking for Zania Johnson who was last seen on Carverwood Lane.
Authorities describe her as 5-foot, with black and red braids, and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a yellow tank top, navy leggings, a gold necklace with “Zania” written on it, and a black bandana over her red braids, according to Charleston police.
Detectives say they believe she might be in the Lexington area.
Anyone with information is urged to call (843) 743-7200.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.