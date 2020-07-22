DD4 sets Sept. 8 date for students to return to school

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 4 will offer parents either a hybrid or virtual learning option for their children this fall.
In the hybrid option, students will participate in “live learning experiences with direct instruction” from teachers. Students will access learning through live virtual meetings according to the fixed traditional schedule of their school in an online classroom setting Monday through Thursday. The option will give students the chance to interact daily with their peers and their teachers.
Students who enroll in the virtual school option will access learning through the DD4 Learning Management System and will follow the schedule based on their individual coursework. This learning option is self-directed.
Both options require internet connectivity.
DD4 officials say classes will begin on Sept. 8.
As of Wednesday, South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman said no district’s fall plans have received official approval from the Department of Education. Last week, Gov. Henry McMaster said districts would have to offer parents the option of sending children to school for five-day in-person learning and said he had instructed Spearman to not approve any district plan that did not offer such an option.
But at an education committee meeting Wednesday in Columbia, Spearman said she is not requiring schools to submit plans five days of in-person instruction if they do not think it is safe to do so.
“I’m not using five-days a week as criteria,” she said. “There will be some five-days approved but there will be other hybrid plans as well.”
She said a team is reviewing all district plans submitted so far and said that she hopes to announce some approvals within the next few days.
