Deputies searching for missing man last seen on bicycle in W. Ashley

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who was last seen on a bicycle in West Ashley.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 47-year-old Jason Christopher Kangeter who was last seen on Tuesday at 9 a.m. but has not been seen since.
“He was last seen riding his purple and teal colored bicycle, which is covered with multiple stickers, and he was wearing a gray shirt, dark colored pants and a tan fishing style hat,” Charleston police said.
CPD officials said Kangeter suffers from a heart condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.