Deputies searching for missing man last seen on bicycle in W. Ashley
By Live 5 Web Staff | July 22, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT - Updated July 22 at 6:01 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who was last seen on a bicycle in West Ashley.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 47-year-old Jason Christopher Kangeter who was last seen on Tuesday at 9 a.m. but has not been seen since.

“He was last seen riding his purple and teal colored bicycle, which is covered with multiple stickers, and he was wearing a gray shirt, dark colored pants and a tan fishing style hat,” Charleston police said.

CPD officials said Kangeter suffers from a heart condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200.

