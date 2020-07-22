Deputies searching for person of interest in fatal shooting in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators are searching for a person of interest in connection to a fatal shooting in Orangeburg County Tuesday night.
The sheriff’s office is looking for 21-year-old Raheem Shivers.
“This person may have more information on the shooting than what we’ve gathered so far in this investigation,” said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “It’s still early yet, but this person could possibly be of some help in this case.”
Deputies responded to Shadowlawn Drive around 9 p.m. for a call about a shooting.
Witnesses told investigators that they were at the basketball courts behind Brookdale Elementary School when they fled after hearing multiple gunshots.
“They said they didn’t realize the 28-year-old Orangeburg man had been shot until later,” OCSO officials said. “The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center where he was later declared deceased.”
Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
