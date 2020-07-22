FIRST ALERT: Heat index could surpass 105 Wednesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Potentially dangerous heat continues over the Lowcountry Wednesday, where the heat index could reach triple digits.
The Live 5 First Alert Weather team declared Monday through Friday of this week as First Alert Weather Days because of the danger.
The heat and humidity will combine to produce high heat indices.
Mount Pleasant could see a heat index of up to 108, according to Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine. Folly Beach could reach a feels-like temperature of 107, while areas like Summerville, Goose Creek and Georgetown could approach a heat index of 105, he said.
To beat the heat, and offset heat related problems, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned areas, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Kids and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
If you spot someone who may be suffering a heatstroke, treat it as an emergency: call 911.
