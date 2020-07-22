FIRST ALERT: Heat index near 105° again today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is in effect today across the Lowcountry as we expect another day with heat indices near 105° by this afternoon. Use caution if you have to work outside today! Make sure you are staying hydrated and take plenty of breaks. We expect another hot and humid day with a few isolated showers and storms. Highs today will reach the mid 90s inland, near 90 degrees at the beaches.
More heat is expected Thursday and Friday before showers and storms become a bit more numerous helping to bring down the temperatures a few degrees for the weekend. Don’t expect a big cool down but temperatures will be closer to the average high of 91° both Saturday and Sunday.
TROPICS: We’re watching two areas in the Atlantic Basin. The first area is a tropical wave in the eastern Gulf of Mexico that may slowly develop as it heads toward Texas later this week. The other area is Tropical Depression #7 which could soon become Tropical Storm Gonzalo later today. Soon to be Gonzalo will be heading toward the Caribbean later this week. We don’t have any worries out of this storm right now!
TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain. High 94.
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated Rain. High 94.
FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 93.
SATURDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 90.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 91.
