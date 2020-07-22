Lowcountry lifeguards using new CPR equipment to protect themselves from COVID-19

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Parks and Recreation Department has implemented several new policies aimed at keeping their lifeguards safe when responding to a number of situations.
Those lifeguards, located at county beaches and water parks, were trained at the end of May with new protocols and equipment as the governor gave the all clear for the parks to reopen.
In rescue situations, they’re now doing those with as few people as possible, and those waiting back on the beach or on the side of the pool are prepped with the necessary gear and waiting to help.
“We always use a face mask for CPR rescue breathing. Now, it has a viral filter with it,” Safety Program Manager Nikki Bowie said. “It’s just a filter you pop in between the mask and the mouth piece if I was going to do rescue breathing for somebody. It filters any viral particles.”
This method is a last ditch effort, Bowie said. In a CPR situation, lifeguards would first use a bag-valve mask which doesn’t require shared breath.
In first aid situations, they’re now using N95 masks and asking COVID protocol questions.
“We try to maintain six feet from everybody. That’s difficult sometimes when you’re dealing with a first aid situation or even a rescue situation,” Bowie said. “Obviously, if somebody’s life is in danger, we’re gonna handle it, and then appropriately filter people back in that way.”
This year, Charleston County lifeguards have not yet had a situation in which they had to use the life-saving equipment, but the county would offer those lifeguards COVID testing if they did have to get that close to someone.
Bowie is asking anyone going to the parks to limit close contact with staff and wear a mask if they can.
