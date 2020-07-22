Mandatory mask policy at Harris Teeter, Home Depot goes into effect nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shoppers are required to wear masks or face coverings inside Harris Teeter and Home Depot stores across the country beginning on Wednesday, July 22, to help fight the spread of COVID-19.
Both stores announced plans on the heels of similar requirements by many other retailers across the country.
“According to the CDC, wearing a facial covering, combined with physical distancing and frequent hand washing, has been scientifically proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Harris Teeter said in a release last week. “We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country.”
The Home Depot announced the move last week. Small children or those who have a valid medical condition will not be required to wear a mask.
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar reversed course earlier this week, as the discount retailers will no longer require customers to wear masks while shopping.
Beginning Monday, July 27, ALDI Supermarket will require its shoppers to wear face coverings in all of its stores. The business announced its decision on its website.
Lowe’s mask mandate in stores went into affect on Monday, July 20.
“For the safety of everyone in our stores, we ask that customers wear masks, and to make this new standard less restrictive, we will make masks available to those who need them,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO.
Lowe’s says free masks will be available at the customer service desk of every store for customers who need them - while supplies last.
Most Home Depot stores across the country already requires face masks in compliance with local and state regulations.
“We appreciate all of our associates who have been working so hard to serve our customers with the essential products they need throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to thank our customers for their cooperation as we work to protect everyone in our stores,” said Ann-Marie Campbell, Home Depot executive vice president.
In addition to requiring masks, The Home Depot requires social and physical distancing in stores through floor markings, signage, PA announcements and plexiglass shields to help customers and associates maintain safe distances, according to a release on their website.
Harris Teeter is urging their shoppers who are unable to wear a mask to “consider an alternative option like a face shield or facial covering.”
“If they’re unable to wear a mask or an alternative design, our expertly trained associates will be happy to shop for them through our ExpressLane Online Shopping service, or they may choose to take advantage of delivery options where available,” the company said.
Walmart, Target, CVS, Starbucks, Best Buy, Kohl’s and Kroger Co. have also put mandatory face shield rules in place.
