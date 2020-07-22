Mount Pleasant discussing a new permitting process for drive-ins to accommodate frequency

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback during the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the Town of Mount Pleasant says it’s been so long since drive-ins have been around, the town has no permitting process in place for them. Officials say they only expect the number of drive-ins to increase.
At Wednesday's Planning Commission Meeting, officials say they will be discussing the logistics of creating a temporary use permit for drive-ins.
Within Mount Pleasant, officials say there is one proposed drive in at the Miller Cadillac near the Armory, one at the Mount Pleasant Walmart parking lot and one already up and running at Patriots Point.
The Patriots Point drive-in is able to run without a specific permit because the property is government owned, thus exempt through PPDA.
Like any other business within town limits, officials say there needs to be a process to allow the town government to evaluate and approve or deny a drive-in. All other businesses are required to apply through the city, they say. Like other businesses, officials say drive-ins are expected to have certain amenities and abide by laws and zoning districts specific to their business.
For the time being, drive-ins are not listed in any classification tables. Town officials say they are looking to implement a temporary application that would review their amenities like food trucks, parking and restrooms.
Town officials will also discuss regulations on the basics, like landscaping, hours of operation, selling alcohol, traffic and impact on nearby homes.
Officials say the application will likely cost about $100. The Planning Commission says they are looking to finalize the first draft at Wednesday's meeting, but the permit will then need to go through multiple other stages, including a vote by town council.
Officials say it may be a few months before businesses are able to apply for the temporary use permits.
Until then, officials say those looking to open a drive-in theater should contact the planning commission directly at planning@tompsc.com.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.