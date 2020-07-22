Police have arrest warrant pending after alligator fatally beaten, dumped

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police they have identified a suspect in the killing of an alligator in the Dunes West neighborhood.
Police responded after a resident reported seeing two men beat and kill an alligator, according to Mount Pleasant Inspector Don Calabrese. After a quick search, officers say they found the dead alligator dumped in the woods nearby.
After watching security footage, police said the suspects’ vehicle was a white Chevy Silverado.
Police have not yet released the identity of the person for whom a warrant has been obtained.
Calabrese said his agency worked with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to make the appropriate charge.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
