Police have arrest warrant pending after alligator fatally beaten, dumped
(Source: Live 5)
By Riley Bean | July 22, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT - Updated July 22 at 3:20 PM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police they have identified a suspect in the killing of an alligator in the Dunes West neighborhood.

Police responded after a resident reported seeing two men beat and kill an alligator, according to Mount Pleasant Inspector Don Calabrese. After a quick search, officers say they found the dead alligator dumped in the woods nearby.

After watching security footage, police said the suspects’ vehicle was a white Chevy Silverado.

Police have not yet released the identity of the person for whom a warrant has been obtained.

Calabrese said his agency worked with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources to make the appropriate charge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

