Report: Incident that led to carriage horse’s death was ‘preventable’

The incident happened Sunday night, when Ervin, a draft horse who had been with the Old South Carriage Company since 2018, took off running with an attached empty carriage near the barn while workers were trying to unattach him from the carriage after the final tour of the day. By the time he carriage company workers were able to catch up to him, he had sustained injuries to his legs and a veterinarian determined the best course of action would be to humanely euthanize the horse.