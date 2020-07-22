SCDEW announces 6-week extension of unemployment benefits

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said the state will now offer an additional six weeks of benefits for unemployed South Carolinians.
This is in addition to the previously-announced 10 weeks of extended benefits announced in early July, SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said.
State law allows for the additional six weeks to be added to the previously-announced 10-week program because the state’s unemployment rate for the past three months exceeded 8 percent.
But Biance said this is the last and final extension offered under state law.
The program now offers up to 16 weeks of benefits to people whose regular unemployment benefit year ended on June 14. Claimants must have exhausted both their 20 weeks of regular unemployment benefits and 13 weeks of Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation before they can apply for extended benefits.
Eligibility for EB is more stringent than regular UI and PEUC, she said. SCDEW prepared a frequently asked questions link to explain.
SCDEW will notify people who exhaust their regular UI and PEUC benefits that they are eligible to apply for the new extended benefits program through their MyBenefits portal. If approved, they will receive the same weekly benefit they received for regular unemployment insurance.
If a claimant is currently on EB, they will receive their weekly benefit amount plus the $600 through Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program through the current expiration date of claim week ending this Saturday.
Claimants eligible for benefits after Saturday will only receive their regular weekly benefit amount.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.