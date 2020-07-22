SCHSL appellate panel pushes back vote on plan to move football to spring

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina High School League appellate panel agreed on Wednesday to delay their vote on the appeal of the Lexington District One plan that would flip high school football to the spring and baseball and softball to the fall.
The group agreed to meet and make a vote on August 10th, just one week before the fall sports are scheduled to begin practice on the 17th.
The Lexington District One plan, which would move sports that are at a lower risk for spreading the coronavirus such as baseball and softball to the fall and higher risk sports like football and wrestling to later in the spring, was voted down by the executive committee last week 16-1.
Some on the appellate board had asked for the vote to be pushed back so they could get more information on the Lexington plan and the SCHSL plan that was adopted last week by a vote of 14-2.
The SCHSL plan keeps all sports in their original seasons for now and has fall practice beginning on August 17th with the first football games of the season being played on September 11th.
The executive committee of the SCHSL is set to meet on the 4th and 5th of August where they’re scheduled to discuss the status of their plan and if things are on schedule to start on the 17th.
