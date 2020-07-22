SCISA pushes back start of football practice, eliminated Week 0 games

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Independent School Athletics Association announced on Wednesday that the start of all fall sports, including football practice will be pushed back a few days and Week 0 games have been eliminated.
The moves are the latest response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SCISA schools had been set to begin practice on July 30th and were set to begin playing regular season games on August 21st.
The leagues new road map will begin practice on August 3rd with football players only allowed to workout in helmets. On August 10th they can add shoulder pads to their workouts.
On August 17th, football can begin working out in full pads while other fall sports including volleyball and tennis can begin having games.
Under the new guidelines football teams will not be able to have intersquad scrimmages or take part in jamborees.
Week 0 games, which had included such match ups as First Baptist hosting North Florida Christian and Northwood Academy heading to Florence Christian, have been canceled.
The season is now set to begin on August 28th.
The new schedule also calls for a 10-day dead period beginning this Friday when teams are not allowed to have workouts or interactions.
