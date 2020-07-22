Sharp drop in bobcats on Kiawah Island causes concerns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Once Kiawah Island was home to more than 30 bobcats. Now there are 10 or less.
Mayor Craig Weaver says it is imperative to save the rest of them and bring the population back up to baseline.
“They play a really critical role in our entire habitat,” Weaver said. “If we start to see issues with bobcats, it raises concerns about the impact on our entire habitat on Kiawah.”
Officials have been studying the local bobcat population for the better part of 20 years. Most of the cats are collared with GPS devices that alert biologists when an animal dies.
In the last six months, two adult, female bobcats have been found dead.
“In both cases they were sent off for testing and we saw that the presence of second-generation anticoagulants (SGAs) were present in both. We have a third cat that died. We are testing it now,” Weaver said.
He suspects the third cat also died from SGAs, which is a form of rat poison or rodenticide.
The town’s wildlife biologist, Jim Jordan, says the poison is passed to any animal that eats the rodents. The only reason they know about the SGAs is because they are able to track the cats through the GPS collars.
Rodenticide is used in bait found in rat traps.
“Effectively what it does is it causes a rodent to slowly die typically over three to seven days,” Jordan said. “They basically die from bleeding to death. Anticoagulants keeps the blood from coagulating, so they bleed to death internally.”
Once a cat eats a poisoned rodent, the SGAs stay in the liver where they can take up to a year to break down. Eventually the cats also succumb to SGAs in the same manner as the rodents, essentially bleeding death internally.
In April, the town council attempted to ban the use of SGAs but ran into a legal hurdle.
“At the 11th hour it became clear that municipalities in South Carolina do not have that option. We don’t have the ability to independently control or prohibit rodenticide,” Weaver said.
Instead the council is working with pest control companies to find alternative methods of extermination that do not involve the use of SGAs.
“Every indication I have seen shows they [pest control companies] want to be part of the solution,” Weaver said. “We have a number of them that indicated they have stopped or are not using it on the island.”
They are also embarking on an aggressive public education campaign.
Weaver says many people do not realize they can talk with their pest control company to see what active ingredients are being used and request to avoid SGAs. By law, active ingredients are required to be placed on any product you can buy yourself.
He says you should avoid these chemicals at all costs: Brodifacoum, Bromadiolone, Difenacoum and Difethialone.
“Ask your pest control company to follow an integrated pest management strategy,” Jordan said. “Rodenticide should absolutely be the last resort.”
If you must use a rodenticide look for these two active ingredients: Cholecalciferol or Bromethalin. Jordan says they these are a safer option.
The mayor is also kick starting a new program where people and businesses pledge to not use SGAs on their property. Weaver says that is likely starting next week.
Finally, the town is asking the state regulatory pesticide organization for a one-year moratorium on SGAs. Weaver says if things do not improve, they will consider legal action, however he says that is still a long way off.
Jordan says the loss of cats over the last few years is already being felt. Bobcats are effective at keeping deer populations in check. He says the number of deer on the island have doubled.
