WATCH: State education superintendent to testify at State House on reopening schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman will testify Wednesday morning before the COVID-19 Public Education Committee on plans to safely reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic.
That meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at the State House.
Spearman began her comments with an update on the number of students she described as “COVID-19 truant,” those students who remained unaccounted for since schools were closed in mid-March. She said that number stood as high as 16,000 early during the pandemic.
Educators have worked to make contact with students who did not maintain contact during school closures, and Spearman said as of Wednesday, the number of students who remain unaccounted for has dropped to 4,216. Of those, 3,724 of those names have been submitted to the Department of Social Services to investigate whether those students have relocated since the pandemic began.
Her appearance before the committee will be the first time she will make public comments since Gov. Henry McMaster’s news conference Monday during which he instructed all of the state’s school districts to plan for five-day in-person instruction. He said parents must be given the option to either keep their children at home with virtual learning or send them back to school for safe face-to-face learning.
McMaster did not issue an executive order to require schools to offer five-day in-person instruction, but he did say he instructed Spearman not to approve any district plans that did not include the option.
Vice President Mike Pence visited South Carolina Tuesday, stopping in Columbia to attend a meeting with McMaster, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and other leaders to discuss the safe reopening of schools.
After that meeting, Pence said he believes schools can safely reopen and told reporters that if he had school-aged children, he “wouldn’t hesitate” to send them back to school and “would encourage any American, any parent in particular, to do the same.”
Some parents really want to keep their children at home and choose a virtual experience,” she said. “Others will want them to face-to-face experience, and we’re going to make sure that’s offered for them.”
