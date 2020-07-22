Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in Atlantic, sets record for earliest ‘G’ storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed Wednesday morning in the Atlantic, setting the record for the earliest a seventh named storm has formed during the Atlantic Hurricane Season.
The previous record holder, Tropical Storm Gert, formed on July 24, 2005.
So far this year, Cristobal, Danielle, Edouard and Fay have all set records for being the earliest named storms of their respective place in the alphabet.
The latest position track of the system, posted at 5 a.m., plotted the center of the depression near latitude 10.0 North, longitude 42.4 West. The system was moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. A generally westward motion at a faster forward speed is expected during the next few days.
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine said current forecast models have the storm strengthening over the next several days but said it is too early to tell what impact, if any, it may have.
A second area being monitored is a tropical wave in the gulf of Mexico. It is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms and it could become a tropical depression over the next few days as it moves toward the northwestern Gulf.
