Authorities searching for missing S.C. woman considered at risk

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Horry County Police Department is searching for a 60-year-old woman missing for a week.
Mary Jean “Gigi” Talbot was last seen at the Hampton Inn on Highway 501 in Horry County on July 16, police say.
She has a medical condition requiring medication and is considered at risk, police say.
She is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing denim shorts with a white tank top.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 843-248-1520.
