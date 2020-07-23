CCSD leadership to meet with state lawmakers to discuss reopening plan

Charleston County Legislative Delegation members will hold a virtual meeting to discuss the school district’s reopening plan with CCSD leaders. (Source: CCSD)
By Paola Tristan Arruda | July 23, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 4:26 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Legislative Delegation members will hold a virtual meeting to discuss the school district’s reopening plan with CCSD leaders.

This will be the first time the group has met publicly as a whole, since last December. 

State lawmakers will have the opportunity to voice their opinion about the district's restart plan that would include a Sept. 8 start date, face mask requirements, and an all-year virtual option for students.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the CCSD youtube page.  

