CCSD leadership to meet with state lawmakers to discuss reopening plan

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Legislative Delegation members will hold a virtual meeting to discuss the school district’s reopening plan with CCSD leaders.
This will be the first time the group has met publicly as a whole, since last December.
State lawmakers will have the opportunity to voice their opinion about the district's restart plan that would include a Sept. 8 start date, face mask requirements, and an all-year virtual option for students.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and will be live-streamed on the CCSD youtube page.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.