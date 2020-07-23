Charleston Co. School District parent survey results for upcoming school year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We're learning more about what parents are hoping for when it comes to the upcoming school year.
According to records provided by the Charleston County School District, 20,695 parents responded to a CCSD survey sent out at the end of June.
The majority, 83%, said they do intend their kids to return for the 20/21 school year.
- 13% were undecided.
- 4% said no - their kids will not return. And most of those “no” parents said no level of sanitation and social distancing protocols would change their minds.
When it comes to learning method, 53% of CCSD parents said they prefer traditional in-person learning.
- 14% want virtual.
- 33% want a hybrid method.
Nearly half (49%) of parents who responded do not plan on putting their kids on a school bus.
- 36% will use the bus.
- 15% aren’t sure yet.
According the parents, most kids are handling the pandemic just fine. 77% said their child was doing “well” or “extremely well” this summer despite the stress of COVID-19.
All 78 CCSD schools were represented in the survey. The 20,695 responses represent about 40% of parents, according to CCSD.
