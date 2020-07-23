Charleston officials discuss plans for Cooper River Bridge development area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is getting closer to its goal of providing more affordable housing on the east side of the peninsula.
The city's Planning Director, Jacob Lindsey, says they have been planning to expand the Cooper River Bridge area since the Grace and Pearman bridges were demolished in 2007.
The city says they created a Tax Increment Finance (TIF) district to help fund improvements in the Cooper River Bridge area, including plans to improve streets and drainage as well as bring more affordable houses.
Lindsey says the project was sidetracked by the recession of 2008, which halted the project for about five years. He says the city now has the funds to get the project underway.
The area in question is an 8-acre rectangular stretch of land bounded by Meeting Street to the west, Lee Street to the north, Morrison Drive to the east, and Cooper Street to the south.
"There's a long history with the city's commitment here and we are happy to be finally following through to improve drainage and flooding and build affordable housing, which is exactly what we've committed to do," Lindsey said.
Lindsey says the Grace Homes affordable housing development, the first major project in the area, was started three years ago. He says they are almost done with construction and Grace Homes will provide 63 new housing units.
Additionally, the James Lewis Homes are in their final stages of design planning and will begin construction on seven more units of affordable housing soon, Lindsay says.
Though this will be a predominantly residential area, Lindsay says there is one hotel planned to come to Meeting Street in the future.
The city says they hope the redevelopment of the Cooper River Bridge area can act as a bridge to reconnect the southern and northern parts of the city.
While according to Lindsay much affordable housing is on the way, he also says an extension center of South Carolina State University is also under construction where American Street and Lee Street meet.
Lindsay says this is expected to be complete within the next six months and will bring research programs and education classes to the East Side area.
The city also says they are collaborating with the Charleston Parks Conservancy to bring all new facilities and play spaces to the St. Julian Devine Center at the corner of Drake Street and Cooper Street.
The City of Charleston says they are committed to incorporating flood plans for the whole East Side area of the peninsula as well. They say they are currently conducting drainage studies to determine how they will improve flooding in this area.
Lindsey says the city is planning to set aside areas for drainage and flooding that were not there before to handle this issue.
While this is an on-going project, Lindsey says it could be another 10 to 15 years for the entire re-development to be complete.
The Community Development Committee says they will be discussing a timeline Thursday for when they intend for all of these phases to be complete.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.