Charleston police announce third teenager arrested for downtown murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department have announced the arrest of a third teenager suspected in a downtown murder.
On Thursday night, a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody for the July 17 murder of Tom DiLorenzo.
The teenager was taken into custody by the CPD warrants team. He is charged with murder and attempted armed robbery.
The 15-year-old is the third suspect arrested in the murder; another 15-year-old and 16-year-old have already been charged in DiLorenzo’s murder as well.
“He is being held in the juvenile detention center and will have a hearing before a family court judge,” CPD officials said of the latest suspect’s arrest. ”Due to his status as a juvenile, his name cannot be released.”
At 6:15 a.m. on July 17, DiLorenzo and his wife, Suzanne Austin, were walking near the intersection of King and Clifford Streets when DiLorenzo was shot and killed during an attempted robbery.
Austin, who is the provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs at the College of Charleston, was physically uninjured.
Two other juveniles were arrested later that day and charged with his murder.
Police are continuing the investigation.
