Deputies arrest man for evading arrest after chase

GOOSE CREEK (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies arrested a man Wednesday after they say he led them on a chase and ran away when his vehicle got stuck in mud.
Antonio Devonte Bowden is charged with failure to stop for blue lights and evading arrest, according to the sheriff's office.
A deputy patrolling the area of Highway 52 in Goose Creek saw a Ford F-150 they say Bowden was driving failing to maintain its lane. Deputies say Bowden was uncooperative when they attempted a traffic stop and eventually sped off with two deputies standing near the vehicle.
The deputies pursued Bowden, who they say drove through a gated area and got his vehicle stuck in the mud and then ran away. While deputies searched for him, dispatchers received a 911 call about a man fitting his description who was allegedly attempting to flag down vehicles. When deputies arrived, they say he attempted to run away again but was captured.
He was being held in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
